Meet The Parents 4 might not be able to afford Barbra Streisand

Barbara Streisand has a bone to pick with the Meet The Parents franchise. In-laws may be known for holding petty grudges, but at least Streisand has a very valid reason behind her years-long animus. The Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro-led series recently announced a fourth installment, but the EGOT-winning actor probably won’t be back for dessert. “They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m pissed off,” she recently told Variety of her roles in Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). She appeared in those films as Roz Focker, Ben Stiller’s character’s mom.

“I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men,” Streisand continued. “The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet.”

It sounds like Stiller, De Niro, Blythe Danner, and Owen Wilson will have to do without her in the new film, which will see all four reprise their original roles. They’ll be joined by Ariana Grande, who coincidentally appears in a duet on Streisand’s new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two. There will surely be more grudges revealed when Meet The Parents 4 hits theaters on November 25, 2026. At least Streisand’s is more than justified.