Meet The Parents 4 might not be able to afford Barbra Streisand
Streisand is still "pissed off" about her Meet The Parents pay discrepancy.Photo: Universal Pictures
Barbara Streisand has a bone to pick with the Meet The Parents franchise. In-laws may be known for holding petty grudges, but at least Streisand has a very valid reason behind her years-long animus. The Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro-led series recently announced a fourth installment, but the EGOT-winning actor probably won’t be back for dessert. “They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m pissed off,” she recently told Variety of her roles in Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). She appeared in those films as Roz Focker, Ben Stiller’s character’s mom.