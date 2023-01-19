Back in spring 2020, in a GQ interview that should be treated as a historical document about the lockdown, Robert Pattinson shared that he was “barely doing anything” to work out while in the midst of playing Batman. This was, of course, one of the most controversial things an actor playing a comic book hero could possibly say, and his comments were scrutinized by fans. In a new conversation with ES Magazine, the Good Time star clarifies that he was joking about his training regime for The Batman.

“I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?’” Pattinson tells ES (via Variety) , adding, “[It’s] quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you.”

The expectations for action stars’ appearances have obviously changed over the years; Pattinson noted “No one was doing this in the ’70s” when speaking to GQ in 2020. While the one-time Twilight hunk tells ES that he doesn’t struggle with body image, he opens up about his relationship with diet culture.

“[It’s] very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive—and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” he says. “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse…you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

Pattinson is currently at work on the new Bong Joon-Ho film Mickey 17. Warner Bros. Pictures has already shared a first look at the project, anticipated for a March 2024 release.