Robert Pattinson has been in Marty Supreme this whole time

Robert Pattinson is always up to something: starring in offbeat independent films, helping plant the idea for Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s mind, fabricating elaborate stories during appearances on morning talk shows. Somewhere amid these activities, he found time to participate in Marty Supreme. But since he didn’t participate in that film’s months-long ad and now awards campaign, we’ve just found out about it now.

“No one knows this, but that voice—the commentator, the umpire—is Pattinson,” Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie said during a conversation at London BFI Southbank yesterday, according to Variety. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”

This tracks. First, Pattinson had previously worked with Safdie for the 2017 film Good Time, which Josh had directed with his brother Benny. Josh and casting director Jennifer Venditti also filled Marty Supreme‘s ensemble with an assortment of different characters, seemingly less concerned with someone’s acting background than whether they fit the type for the character’s geographic and personal background. Luke Manley, who plays Marty’s friend Dion, said recently that Safdie cast him after seeing him in a Side Talk video following a New York Knicks’ loss. Apparently, Safdie saw Manley’s “drunk stupid thing” and Knicks’ obsession and said, “I want that guy in my movie.” When it comes to casting a 1950s British ping-pong umpire, we guess Robert Pattinson would be the kind of guy you’d want in your movie, too.