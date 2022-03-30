Whenever something gets rebooted, the news is met with comments about Hollywood being fresh out of ideas. The latest “who asked for this” remake is Spy Kids. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce a new Spy Kids franchise for Netflix. Instead of catching up with the Cortez family, the new movies will introduce a different family of spies.



No other details have been shared yet.



Advertisement

But just because there’s a new family introduced, that doesn’t discard the possibility that the Cortez family will still exist in the upcoming franchise’s universe. This would be the second time Rodriguez has introduced a new pair of spy kids. In the last title, Spy Kids: All The Time In The Word, the focus was on original spy kids Juni and Carmen’s step-cousins Rebecca (Rowan Blanchard) and Cecil (Mason Cook).

Though Rodriguez didn’t make a new franchise with the second set of spy kids at the time, the movie ended with Carmen and Juni leading a spy kids program. That opens up endless possibilities for a new generation of spy kids to be trained under the original duos’ guidance—and it means Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara can reprise their childhood roles.

Rodriguez teaming up with Netflix for this reboot makes sense. The filmmaker had a Sharkboy And Lava Girl sequel, We Can All Be Heroes, premiere on the streaming giant in 2020. THR also reports that there’s a sequel to that sequel in the works, but Netflix is keeping mum on those details, too.

Rodriguez previously talked about there being an interest in rebooting Spy Kids, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly from 2020. “’I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids,” he said at the time.

