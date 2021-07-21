Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina ended on a somber note, with the teen witch sacrificing herself to save her friends and family. But killing off the show’s heroine isn’t how creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa intended to end the series . So, Sabrina’s story will continue where it first started: with comics. Aguirre- Sacasa is writing 2 Sabrina comic book series, with one that picks up right where the show left off.



In an interview with Deadline, the showrunner says the finale initially included a scene where Sabrina’s aunt Zelda calls in the voodoo god of death, Baron Samedi, and tells him, “There’s been a terrible mistake. It seems that my niece Sabrina is dead and we need to bring her back to life.” But, according to Aguirre-Sacasa, Netflix asked him to cut the scene in order t o avoid giving fan s any hope that the show would continue.

The showrunner confirmed that those events will happen in the comics, saying it’s “the exact scene verbatim that’s in the first issue of The Occult World of Sabrina.” He adds, “When we start that series, it’s exactly as it ended in the Netflix series with Sabrina and Nick in the sweet hereafter and her family and friends in Greendale are trying to live in a world without Sabrina. In fact, that’s the name of the first story arc: ‘World Without Sabrina.’ We’ll see how her loved ones have been doing since Sabrina sacrificed herself. The first thing Zelda does is recruit a team of their family and friends to go into the underworld to bring Sabrina back to life.”

But fans of the show might be thinking “R eally, comics, that’s it?” Well, Aguirre-Sacasa does provide hope that the story will make it back the screen again at some point. “My plans are to work on the comics and build up that library with the hopes that one day we can do a standalone movie or hopefully bring back the series,” he says. “I feel like right now this is like the research and development stage of the next iteration of Sabrina. I was really bummed that the fans weren’t able to see Sabrina reunited with her family and friends which was the heart of the show. But I’m hopeful that with different circumstances in the future, we’ll be able to do a live-action Sabrina to continue.”

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina #9 arrives October 13, and The Occult World Of Sabrina launches later this year.