Robyn to return with first album since 2018

The pop icon will share Sexistential on March 27, her long-awaited follow-up to Honey.

By Matt Mitchell  |  January 7, 2026 | 1:00pm
Photo by Marili Andre
Robyn is officially back. It’s been seven, nearly eight years since the Swedish pop icon released Honey, and the wait for a follow-up is officially over. On March 27, she’ll unveil Sexistential via Young. Two new songs (“Talk to Me” and “Sexistential”) arrived with the announcement, as well as a Casper Sejersen-directed video for “Talk to Me.” The album’s IVF-themed title track has a lyric video, as well. Sexistential comes two months after we received our last transmission from Robyn. In November, she shared the single “Dopamine,” which was our Song of the Week when it dropped. I wrote then, “The 303 notes are frying my brain like sugar in the pan. Robyn’s singing is draped in woozy vocoder, and the shiny, ‘I’m tripping on our chemistry, it’s firing up inside of me’ chorus rummages through my bloodstream like the song’s titular shot of adrenaline… Seven years of silence and her first note back rings like a damn siren.” Now the clock is getting turned back to zero.

Sexistential is a product of Robyn “exploring my sensual life,” she says. “It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny – it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.” Pop superproducer Max Martin co-wrote “Talk to Me” with Robyn while Klas Åhlund co-wrote “Sexistential” with her. The latter is Robyn’s ode to André 3000 saying that nobody wants to hear him rap about his colonoscopy. “It was my cue,” she acknowledges. “I have to do this, I have to write a rap about IVF.” But I imagine the forthcoming Sexistential can be summed up by this one quote from Robyn: “I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny.” March can’t come soon enough.

In October, we named Robyn’s Body Talk the 19th greatest album of the 21st century. Read what we had to say about the record and check out the list here.

