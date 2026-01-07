Robyn to return with first album since 2018 The pop icon will share Sexistential on March 27, her long-awaited follow-up to Honey.

Robyn is officially back. It’s been seven, nearly eight years since the Swedish pop icon released Honey, and the wait for a follow-up is officially over. On March 27, she’ll unveil Sexistential via Young. Two new songs (“Talk to Me” and “Sexistential”) arrived with the announcement, as well as a Casper Sejersen-directed video for “Talk to Me.” The album’s IVF-themed title track has a lyric video, as well. Sexistential comes two months after we received our last transmission from Robyn. In November, she shared the single “Dopamine,” which was our Song of the Week when it dropped. I wrote then, “The 303 notes are frying my brain like sugar in the pan. Robyn’s singing is draped in woozy vocoder, and the shiny, ‘I’m tripping on our chemistry, it’s firing up inside of me’ chorus rummages through my bloodstream like the song’s titular shot of adrenaline… Seven years of silence and her first note back rings like a damn siren.” Now the clock is getting turned back to zero.