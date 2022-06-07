Quibi lives! Well, sort of.

For a time, dunking on Quibi was the only bit of fun a weary world could muster. As the world spiraled out of control during those early pandemic days , we waited with bated breath for Quibi’s release. Then we stared awestruck at its spectacular demise . It was like Morbius, except it cost billions and generated exactly zero memes (because you couldn’t share anything outsid e of the “quick bite”).



While many believe Quibi joined CNN+ in the great recycling bin in the sky, the ghosts of Quibi still haunt something called the Roku Channel. Roku streaming device owners have undoubtedly experienced a jump scare or two due to the Roku Channel by accidentally sitting on the remote and clicking one of those four “shortcut” buttons that ruin whatever you’re watching. That’s where the Quibi spirits reside.

Unfortunately, one of those ghosts has some unfinished business: Chrissy Teigen’s Chrissy’s Court. Perhaps the most egregious timewaster on Quibi, Chrissy’s Court was a show where Teigen and her mother Pepper Thai mock the rule of law and vamp through some goofy disputes. Chrissy’s Court is far from the worst thing you can see on television—especially with the horrorshow cable network TLC to contend with. Rather, Teigen’s show is a 30 Rock joke, except it’s real, and no one is sure why.



The one-time queen of Twitter, Teigen has kept a lower profile in recent years following accusations she sent death threats to a teenage Courtney Stodden. And by lower profile, we mean popping up on The Simpsons, Mr. Mayor, and Mitchells Vs. The Machines. Still, at least she’s not bullying people on Twitter anymore.



Chrissy’s Court day in, um , court is June 17 on The Roku Channel, which you can find by sitting on any Roku-branded remote. Technically, the show is free, but the long-term effects of watching Chrissy’s Court are woefully under-researched . Consume at your own risk.

