One model has replaced another in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix coming-of-age drama Never I Have Ever, which premiered its second season today . Gigi Hadid stepped in for fellow supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s voiceover role after she dropped out of the series last month.



Hadid appears in the third episode as the narrator for popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida (played by Darren Barnet). In the episode, s he says relates to him as another attractive person who is “constantly underestimated.”

“When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that’s all everyone thinks you have to offer the world,” Hadid continues . “But, we’ve got brains too, and feelings and—Paxton, dude, put a shirt on! I’m trying to make a point here.”

Teigen’s departure comes after an online bullying scandal involving reality TV star and fellow model Courtney Stodden. The now 26-year-old revealed that Teigen harassed and bullied them online be cause of their marriage to Doug Hutchison. Stodden also said that when they were 16, Teigen encouraged them to kill themselves many times. Teigen was 25 at the time of the bullying in 2011.

Shortly after the allegations, a spokesperson for Never Have I Ever announced, “Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever. The role is expected to be recast.”

Teigen issued a statement calling herself a “troll,” and apologized publicly. However, Stodden claims Teig en has yet to address her personally and even blocked her on all social media platforms.

Last night, Teigen threw herself a pity party on Instagram, calling herself a member of the misunderstood “cancel club” instead of an adult who was held accountable for her shitty actions.

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow,” Teigen wrote . “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”

Girl, maybe just go swim in your pool, hang out in one of your three houses (valued at a total combined $57 million), or talk to your therapist.