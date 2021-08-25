Warning: the following news story involves sexual assault.



Ron Jeremy, one of the world’s most famous adult film stars, was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles today. The allegations span two decades, with 21 victims alleging sexual misconduct, rape, sexual battery by restraint, and more. According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to “12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.” He is scheduled to return to court on October 12.



“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy stands accused of sexually assaulting 21 victims, dating back to 1996 and the victims ranging in age from 15 to 53. These include the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman at a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley in 1996, a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2000, and a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

Allegations against the adult film star began surfacing last year, when police arrested Jeremy in June 2020. Though he pleaded not guilty, months later, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office charged Jeremy with seven counts of sexual assault. Days later, Jeremy was slapped with 25 more allegations, while 14 others were not pursued because they were outside the statute of limitations. If convicted, Jeremy faces 330 years in prison. Jeremy remains in jail on $6.6 million bail.

[via Vulture]

