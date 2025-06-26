Blood Orange walks back into the fold with "The Field"
Devonté Hynes brought some famous friends like Caroline Polachek and Daniel Caesar along on his stroll.Screenshot: Devonté Hynes/YouTube
Maybe the stumbling song of the summer race was just waiting for Blood Orange to step in. The singer, songwriter, and producer (aka Devonté Hynes) is back with his first track under the Blood Orange moniker in three years. It’s a delicate and sunny song called “The Field” that comes with an accompanying, Hynes-directed video featuring the artist and some friends trekking through the picturesque British countryside before ending their journey at an impromptu outdoor party. Some of Hynes’ own famous friends, including Caroline Polachek, Eva Tolkin, Tariq Al-Sabir, and Daniel Caesar, also pitched in on the track.