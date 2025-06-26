Blood Orange walks back into the fold with "The Field"

Maybe the stumbling song of the summer race was just waiting for Blood Orange to step in. The singer, songwriter, and producer (aka Devonté Hynes) is back with his first track under the Blood Orange moniker in three years. It’s a delicate and sunny song called “The Field” that comes with an accompanying, Hynes-directed video featuring the artist and some friends trekking through the picturesque British countryside before ending their journey at an impromptu outdoor party. Some of Hynes’ own famous friends, including Caroline Polachek, Eva Tolkin, Tariq Al-Sabir, and Daniel Caesar, also pitched in on the track.

Even though Blood Orange has taken a bit of a hiatus (Hynes’ most recent music under the moniker came on 2022’s Four Songs EP), fans haven’t had much time to miss Hynes himself in the interim. He’s scored several films and stage productions like Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, and the Broadway play, Job. He’s also toured with Turnstile and will hit the road again with Lorde this fall. He also contributed a number of songs to Lorde’s upcoming album, Virgin, and appeared at her “What Was That” debut pop up in New York’s Washington Square in April.

Hynes’ last full-length project was 2019’s Angel’s Pulse mixtape, with his studio album, Negro Swan, coming the year before in 2018. Hopefully there’s more new music on the horizon. This summer needs it.