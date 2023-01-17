A judge has declared that former porn star Ron Jeremy cannot stand trial on multiple rape sexual assault charges due to an “incurable neurocognitive decline,” with various medical assessments indicating that his mind “would most likely not be restorable.” Jeremy, who will turn 70 in March, had been accused of assaulting 21 people over the course of several decades, with one victim reportedly being a 15-year-old girl, and he was hit with more than 30 counts of sexual assault back in 2021 that—if the case had gone to trial and he had been found guilty—could’ve resulted in more than 300 years in prison.

Now, though, he is going to remain in a state mental health facility, with Deadline explaining that it’s not a matter of if that will happen, but simply “how limited he will be in whatever mental health facility he is placed in going forward.” At a hearing in February, a judge will determine “how long any lockdown Jeremy faces could last and if he is a danger to himself and others.”

Jeremy’s trial was originally supposed to begin early last year, but a few weeks before the start date, the judge on the case decided to pause the proceedings so Jeremy’s mental health could be evaluated. This decision not to move forward with the trial is obviously the result of that, with Deadline saying that law enforcement sources confirmed that Jeremy has “an acute case of dementia.”

In a statement, Jeremy’s attorney indicated that he believed his client would be found innocent if the case had gone to trial due to “additional discovery” he received, adding that “it is unfortunate due to mental condition he will not go to trial and have the opportunity to clear his name.”