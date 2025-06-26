DirecTV isn't even offering satellite TV in some places anymore

Even the major satellite services are starting to distance themselves from satellite TV. According to Variety, DirecTV is “experimenting” in some zip codes by only offering new customers access to the company’s streaming service. A notice on the website reads, “DirecTV Satellite is not currently available in all areas. Check your service address by entering the ZIP code of the address where you want DirecTV service. Want the same package without the satellite? Switch to DirecTV Streaming App now by selecting that option.”

Reporting from Cord Cutters News suggests that this option is being pushed for urban areas “with robust high-speed internet access,” though even in rural areas with limited broadband DirecTV is supposedly encouraging customers to “explore streaming options where feasible.” A representative for DirecTV told Variety that this is “not yet” permanent, saying, “In select markets this limited-time trial will increase awareness and adoption of our satellite-free streaming service, which has quickly become the preferred solution for new consumer customers.”

Obviously, the entire industry continues to move inexorably towards streaming, and as a result traditional television formats seem to be sliding slowly into extinction. Last year, DirecTV and EchoStar (home of competitor Dish Network) flirted with a merger that would have—at least a little bit, and at least temporarily—strengthened the position of satellite television; the merged company would’ve been the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. Sadly (and much like the first time a merger was attempted between the companies in 2002) it was not to be, and DirecTV needs a way to stay relevant as more consumers turn their backs on satellite. The company currently offers three different streaming packages, which includes local channels, DirecTV’s own free, ad-supported streaming service “MyFree DirecTV”, and more, depending what package you choose (more premium channels, access to sports, etc.).