DirecTV isn't even offering satellite TV in some places anymore

Reporting from Cord Cutters News suggests that this option is being pushed for urban areas “with robust high-speed internet access,” though even in rural areas with limited broadband DirecTV is supposedly encouraging customers to “explore streaming options where feasible.” A representative for DirecTV told Variety that this is “not yet” permanent, saying, “In select markets this limited-time trial will increase awareness and adoption of our satellite-free streaming service, which has quickly become the preferred solution for new consumer customers.”
Obviously, the entire industry continues to move inexorably towards streaming, and as a result traditional television formats seem to be sliding slowly into extinction. Last year, DirecTV and EchoStar (home of competitor Dish Network) flirted with a merger that would have—at least a little bit, and at least temporarily—strengthened the position of satellite television; the merged company would’ve been the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. Sadly (and much like the first time a merger was attempted between the companies in 2002) it was not to be, and DirecTV needs a way to stay relevant as more consumers turn their backs on satellite. The company currently offers three different streaming packages, which includes local channels, DirecTV’s own free, ad-supported streaming service “MyFree DirecTV”, and more, depending what package you choose (more premium channels, access to sports, etc.).