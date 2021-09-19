RuPaul Charles is officially the most awarded person of color at the Emmys for his work as a producer and host on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The thirteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race beat out fellow nominees, The Amazing Race, The Voice, Top Chef, and Netflix’s Nailed It!, for Outstanding Competition Program—his fourth consecutive victory in the category. The award marks RuPaul’s 11th Emmy overall.

With this award RuPaul has earned more Emmys than cinematographer Donald A. Morgan (The Jeffersons, Home Improvement). RuPaul was previously tied with Morgan after winning two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, including one for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, which RuPaul has won a record six consecutive times. Drag Race won a total of six awards this year for directing, casting and picture editing for a structured reality competition show, tallying a total of 24 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show, from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today,” RuPaul said during his acceptance speech. “This is for you. For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru!”

RuPaul appeared on stage this evening with fellow Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, as well as recent Drag Race queens Gottmik and Symone. Gottmik earned third place on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Symone sashaying her way to the top in the 13 season finale. In addition to his prizes for Drag Race, RuPaul won a second trophy at the Creative Arts ceremony for the companion series Untucked.