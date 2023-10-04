RuPaul is publishing a memoir because reading is fundamental

If you’ve ever wanted a look inside the mind of international superstar RuPaul, now’s your chance. The Queen Of Drag announced his new memoir, titled The House Of Hidden Meanings, in an Instagram video today. The book will be available March 4, 2024.

“After two and a half years, it’s finally here: my memoir,” RuPaul said in the video. “I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time, because I really reveal so much of myself. You know, this world today. It feels so hostile and such a scary place to be vulnerable in. But I did it, so get ready.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the memoir will detail RuPaul’s experience growing up as a poor, Black, queer person who “discovers the power of performance, alongside found family and self-acceptance.” It also doubles as a “manual for living,” according to publishers. The memoir promises to get behind the curtain of the “chameleonic adaptability” that makes RuPaul such an engaging reality show host, detail his complicated relationships with his mother and father, talk about his journey with sobriety, and explore his path to forge an identity in both Atlanta and New York’s punk and drag scenes.

“Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all,” RuPaul shared in a caption accompanying the announcement video. “When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru.”

RuPaul is the definition of a multi-hyphenate. Best known for creating and hosting iconic series RuPaul’s Drag Race (which has now received several international spin-offs), the Queen Of Drag has also released fourteen studio albums, created and starred in his own Netflix show AJ And The Queen, and started a podcast with fellow Drag Race judge Michelle Visage. This will be his fourth book after 1995's Lettin It All Hang Out: An Autobiography, 2010's Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style, and 2018's GuRu.