Prosecutors in the Rust shooting case have formally accused armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of “likely” suffering a hangover on the morning she loaded Alec Baldwin’s gun on the set of the indie film. Thinking the gun did not have live rounds in the chamber, Baldwin fired the weapon and killed cinematographer Halayna Hutchinson.

“It is likely that Defendant Gutierrez was hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor while filming a shooting scene with other actors and crew members,” the filing states. “The crime of involuntary manslaughter was designed specifically for this type of circumstance. Defendant Gutierrez has a history of reckless conduct that has resulted in loss of human life, and it is in the public interest that she finally be held accountable.”

In what Gutierrez’s legal counsel describes as “character assassination,” the prosecution alleged that Gutierrez-Reed was “drinking heavily and smoking marijuana” while on the set of Rust, an example of “reckless” behavior that resulted in Hutchison’s death. Responding to the armorer’s petition for dismissal, prosecutors say that “All Defendant Gutierrez needed to do was shake every bullet and make sure it rattled before putting it in the gun—she failed and killed someone,” effectively pinning the tragedy on excessive alcohol the night before.

In a statement to IndieWire, the defense shrugged off these allegations. “The prosecution has so mishandled this case and the case is so weak that they are now resorting to character assassination tactics to further taint the jury pool,” said Jason Bowels. “This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them, it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat.”

The charges against actor Alec Baldwin were dropped in April, and for a time, it seemed as though Guiterrez-Reed’s would as well. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.