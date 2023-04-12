Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest got into an all-too-familiar impassioned conversation over this week’s episode of Succession on their talk show, with the latter wanting to maintain a spoiler-free space as he had not watched the explosive third episode.

“Last night, I went to watch… are there three [episodes] out? How many total are out? Three, so I went to watch two,” Seacrest explained during this morning’s episode (via Entertainment Weekly) . “This is our show that we [watch together], so I’m a little late.”

Advertisement

“You know what, I’m just going to talk about it,” Ripa told her co-host.

“Hold on, let me tell you why. Hold on!” Seacrest cou nt ered . “So, here’s why: Last night, my internet was coming in and out, so about every three minutes I got that spiraling circle.”

Advertisement

“Oh, stop with your fake internet story. Oh, stop it!” Ripa replied .

Like this writer, Seacrest has also been tasked with talking about a pivotal Succession episode in the final days of his gig. Unlike Seacrest, this writer watched the episode at the slotted air time.

Advertisement

The newest Succession episode has sparked a conversation about “spoilers” on social media following its airing on Sunday. One camp feels inclined to participate in a conversation with others who watched the show when it airs, giggling and crying along the way. Others want to place their own embargo on publications (even if said publication did not publish follow-up stories until well into the next day, unlike others) and fellow social media users.

As we’re now three days out from the episode’s release, holding off on talking about one of television’s biggest moments of the year thus far for those who haven’t set aside the time to watch it feels—for lack of a better word—silly. Ultimately, the two strayed away from talking about the (spoiler) shocking death of Logan Roy.

Advertisement

Seacrest will wrap his time hosting the morning show with Ripa on Friday. Starting on April 17, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, will step in as her co-host.