Ryan Coogler beams up a murderer's row of guest stars for his X-Files reboot

If the names Ryan Coogler, Danielle Deadwyler, and Himesh Patel weren’t enough to lure you into Hulu’s X-Files reboot, then perhaps the latest additions to the sci-fi drama will do the trick. Deadline reports that for his take on the famous Fox series, the Sinners director hasn’t just picked a killer lead duo in Deadwyler and Patel, but he has also lined up some cool stars, including recent Oscar winner Amy Madigan.

Joining the Weapons star are Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Reservation Dogs‘ Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Killers Of The Flower Moon‘s Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrand (True Detective), and Sofia Grace Clifton. That’s quite a lineup. And they have a legacy to follow because the original X-Files boasted guest stars from Garry Shandling, Ed Asner, and Brad Dourif to Lucy Liu, Bruce Campbell, and Michael Emerson.

Originally created by Chris Carter and led by Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, this version of X-Files will be written and directed by Coogler (at least for the premiere). It centers on two decorated but vastly different FBI agents form a tight-knit bond when they’re assigned to a long-shuttered division dedicated to unexplained phenomena. Legion‘s Jennifer Yale will serve as the showrunner. The show is being produced in collaboration with Onyx Collective Studio, which champions diverse voices. Let’s just hope that Hulu comes through with it after canceling the Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.