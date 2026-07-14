Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh bond over McDonald's in Mayday trailer

Ryan Reynolds has had some memorable partners, on and offscreen: Rob McElhenney. Rob Mac. Wolverine. T-Mobile. But he’s turning the whole odd-couple thing way up for Mayday, the latest action-comedy from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Reynolds stars as Troy Kelly, a U.S. Navy pilot who’s shot down while flying over Soviet airspace in 1987, leading him to yell out the name of the film repeatedly only seconds into the first trailer, though he probably shows more restraint in the actual movie.

Troy wakes up in the home of one Nikolai Ustinov (Kenneth Branagh, sporting more facial hair than he did The Devil Wears Prada 2 and his Poirot films combined), a Russian recluse who thinks the U.S.A is A-OK, especially the democracy and, he assumes, the fast food, which is why he’s so eager to help the injured pilot. There’s more to Nikolai than meets the eye, and there’s presumably more to Troy, too—he has “Assassin” written on his helmet, after all—which they will unpack as they run from the “Red Army,” represented here by The Queen’s Gambit‘s Marcin Dorociński. Maria Bakalova and David Morse also co-star, though we only see a quick flash of Bakalova running from some danger.

With a potential recession looming, it’s as good a time as any to revisit the ’80s, so you can check out the trailer below. Mayday premieres globally September 4, 2026 on Apple TV.