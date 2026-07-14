Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh bond over McDonald's in Mayday trailer
Reynolds plays a U.S. Navy pilot caught behind the Iron Curtain in the new film from Dungeons & Dragons and Game Night directors.Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds in Mayday (Photo: Apple TV)
Ryan Reynolds has had some memorable partners, on and offscreen: Rob McElhenney. Rob Mac. Wolverine. T-Mobile. But he’s turning the whole odd-couple thing way up for Mayday, the latest action-comedy from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Reynolds stars as Troy Kelly, a U.S. Navy pilot who’s shot down while flying over Soviet airspace in 1987, leading him to yell out the name of the film repeatedly only seconds into the first trailer, though he probably shows more restraint in the actual movie.
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