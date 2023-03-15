Ryan Reynolds hops out of the Spirited outfit and into his bag

Actor, husband, and booze genie Ryan Reynolds is adding yet another endeavor to his list— and this one is exponentially more lucrative than that whole Green Lantern thing. Per Variety, Mint Mobile, a prepaid wireless brand in which Reynolds owns a minority ownership stake, has been acquired by T-Mobile in a deal that could be worth $1.35 billion.

The deal, expected to close later this year, will find T-Mobile acquiring Ka’ena Corp. and its subsidiaries and brands: those include Mint Mobile, an international wireless service called Ultra Mobile, and a wholesaler called Plum. According to T-Mobile, the new agreement will allow them “to leverage Mint’s industry-leading digital [direct-to-consumer] marketing expertise as part of its broader portfolio to reach new customer segments and geographies.”

Beyond being a minority owner, Reynolds has also held a creative role with Mint, serving as their spokesperson. Per Bloomberg, Reynolds holds a 25% stake in the company.

“Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers,” Reynolds shared in a statement, via Variety. “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom, Tammy Reynolds, as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

In classic face-of-a-brand fashion, Reynolds also shared a lightly facetious video to his Twitter announcing the deal— the clip features T-Mobile CEO Mike Siervert. “Nice to have a new dad!” Reynolds calls out as he embraces Sievert at the conclusion of the clip. The very rich getting very richer: it can be so goofy sometimes!