Sabrina Carpenter jokes about her (extremely tenuous) connection to Eric Adams "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…?"

It was a banner day on New York Twitter last week as the city collectively processed (and memed about) the fact that Mayor Eric Adams had been indicted on federal criminal charges, making him the first mayor in the city’s history to be charged with criminal offenses while still in office. But as the Big Apple starts to feel a bit lighter—like a feather, perhaps—its residents may have an unexpected player to thank for the unpopular politician’s downfall: pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Well, according to the New York Post and Sabrina Carpenter herself, at least. During her concert at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Carpenter addressed the crowd saying, “Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…?” It wasn’t just a cheeky diss à la the time she said “I’m on SNL and you’re not” while performing as the show’s musical guest.

If you can think back several pop girl scandals ago to November 2023, Carpenter experienced one of the funnier ones when her sacrilegious “Feather” video enraged the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn. At the time, the pop star insisted that she had gotten permission to film her video inside of a church in Brooklyn, but that didn’t stop the Diocese from stripping its leader, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, of his administrative duties and re-sanctifying the church to preserve its holiness in Carpenter’s wake.

Now, Gigantiello has found himself the subject of another scandal. According to the Post, the same church was subpoenaed last week regarding an alleged connection between the Monsignor and Frank Carone, Adams’ ex-chief of staff. But while the outlet insists that Carpenter’s video was somehow involved, the church’s statement on the matter doesn’t explicitly reference any sort of connection. “It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing,” Diocese officials vaguely said of their own internal disciplinary measures against Gigantiello. In regards to the federal probe, they added: “The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”

Sadly, Sabrina probably wasn’t the Carpenter of this particular governmental crucifixion, but the thought is still pretty entertaining. New York is so lucky to have someone like her working late to dream come true it for them.