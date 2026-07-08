Sacha Baron Cohen is dusting off Ali G for a new movie
Sacha Baron Cohen has taken his yellow FUBU tracksuit out of storage for a surprise sequel to Ali G Indahouse.
Before there was Bruno. Before Borat. Before The Dictator. There was Ali G, Sacha Baron Cohen’s original breakout character sensation who had seventh graders around the world saying, “Booyahkesha.” For years, there has seemingly been reluctance to revive the character (probably because, yeah, it’s pretty racist and borders on minstrelsy), and he more or less abandoned the character once Borat took off—though there was talk three years ago about a stand-up tour. However, Variety confirmed that Cohen has, in fact, donned the durag and yellow-tinted glasses once again for a secretly shot sequel to 2003’s Ali G Indahouse. That film was not nearly as popular as his three seasons of Da Ali G Show, which aired on HBO in the U.S. and made Cohen a cult-comedy hero in the early 2000s before Borat made him a megastar.