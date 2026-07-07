Chicago, enter to win passes to MUBI Fest at The Salt Shed

If the usual summer festivals in Chicago aren’t piquing your interest, there’s an event that features the best of both staying inside, away from the sweltering heat, and going outside, away from…whatever you might not like about being inside (maybe you don’t like the thrum of the window air-conditioning unit). MUBI Fest, a shared celebration of film and culture, is running from July 10 to July 12 at multiple venues throughout the city, including the Music Box Theatre and The Salt Shed. The A.V. Club is giving away passes for the July 11 lineup at The Salt Shed, where you can partake of a scratch-and-sniff screening of The Substance, a 10th anniversary singalong screening of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and a concert featuring performances from Current Joys and Delroy Edwards.

For your chance to win, email [email protected] with the subject line “AVC MUBI Fest giveaway” before 9am ET on July 8. We’ll pick five winners (each pass will admit two) at random and notify them by email on July 9.

You can find more info on MUBI Fest here.