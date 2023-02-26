SAG Awards 2023: Here's a look at the red carpet arrivals

Newswire

SAG Awards 2023: Here's a look at the red carpet arrivals

Famous actors have come out to celebrate other famous actors

By
AV Club Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kathryn Newton, Tony Dalton, Rhea Seehorn (Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kathryn Newton, Tony Dalton, Rhea Seehorn (Getty Images)
Image: The A.V. Club

Awards season provides famous people with dozens of opportunities to get dressed up and bask in the adoration of their adoring public, but only the Screen Actors Guild Awards are exclusively about actors basking in the adoration of other actors. That gives them an even greater incentive to show up and be fancy, because what’s better than looking great in front of your coworkers? The attendees at this year’s SAG Awards include Sam Elliott, Cara Delevigne, Tony Dalton, and Kathryn Newton, and those are just the ones who showed up respectfully early.

So, rather than continuing to drag this out, here’s a slideshow of people at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

Advertisement

2 / 16

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

3 / 16

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

4 / 16

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

5 / 16

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

6 / 16

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

7 / 16

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

8 / 16

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

9 / 16

Katherine Ross and Sam Elliott

Katherine Ross and Sam Elliott

Katherine Ross and Sam Elliott
Katherine Ross and Sam Elliott
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

10 / 16

Caitlin Reilly

Caitlin Reilly

Caitlin Reilly
Caitlin Reilly
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

11 / 16

Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Carrigan
Anthony Carrigan
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 16

Sarah Goldberg

Sarah Goldberg

Sarah Goldberg
Sarah Goldberg
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

13 / 16

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

14 / 16

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn
Rhea Seehorn
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

15 / 16

Tony Dalton

Tony Dalton

Tony Dalton
Tony Dalton
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)


Advertisement

16 / 16