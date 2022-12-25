’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except, of course, old Saint Nick, delivering exactly what every good little boy and girl asked for: A preview of Outlander season seven. Hark! Heughan’s Heughligans, your prayers have been answered. The show will officially flood the eyes and ears of fans summer of 2023, ending two years of the destructive “Droughtlander.”

However, we’re still wondering if things have gotten much better for Claire and Jamie. Unfortunately, things were left on a sour note when we last checked in. Writing for the A.V. Club writer Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya criticized the show’s reliance on sexual violence in the season six finale. They write:

This season finale is Outlander at its absolute worst. Whole seasons ago, I wrote that the show was over-relying on rape and sexual violence as a narrative device. And it’s still doing it. Using rape as a character arc over and over again is not radical. It’s hard to see these choices as anything other than trauma porn at this point. Trauma seems to be the default choice for the writers of this show when it comes to complicating a character or their arc. And it’s growing exhausting.

If the new teaser is to be believed, Outlander is done diving into the past and is ready to look ahead. They even have something called “electric light,” whatever that is, and it seems like they’re going to be getting down to some of that consensual, romantic Outlander sex that fans crave.

All your friends, including Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, and Paul Gorman, are back. On this special day, hold them and no others in your heart, for the Draughtlander is coming to an end.