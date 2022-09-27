Matt Berry

What We Do in the Shadows | The Best of Laszlo | FX

He may be best known to American audiences as Laszlo in What We Do In The Shadows, but Matt Berry has been a fixture of British comedy for more than a decade, so he’s certainly got the chops for a hosting gig. But really I just want to hear him say, “Live from Newww Yaaak Citay, it’s Saturday Night!” [Cindy White]