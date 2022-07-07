As hard as it is to believe, Better Call Saul has been on the air longer than its progenitor, Breaking Bad. Across these six seasons (compared to Breaking Bad’s puny five), we’ve come to know many of the fixtures of Jimmy McGill’s Saul Goodman’s stomping grounds: The inflatable Statue of Liberty outside the Kettleman’s office trailer; the parking lot of Kim and Jimmy’s Albuquerque apartment; the skeletal beginnings of Gus Fring’s meth empire. All sights where gunfire is common, lies are expected, and characters, well, are welcome.

With the final half of the final season finally making its way to television, AMC released a little teaser clip-show, offering last looks at all the great places where Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) ruined someone’s life.

Places | Better Call Saul | Returns July 11th on AMC and AMC+

Better Call Saul’s somber trailer evokes more bad news for Jimmy coming down the pike. After all, this is where all the pieces that set up Breaking Bad fall into place, which means that Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) has to go. Of course, one hopes that that won’t mean what we all assume it means. But after more than a decade of watching Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould stage some of the most surprising television ever, maybe we should trust that they know what they’re doing.

And Gilligan and Gould certainly have a lot of cleaning up to do, almost as much as Kim and Jimmy have in their apartment after a visit from Lalo (Tony Dalton) . The mid-season finale of Better Call Saul primed us for a bloodbath that we’re not sure we’re ready for. In her season six wrap-up, recapper Kimberly Potts put it perfectly: “This may be the most shocking, jarring Gilligan universe death since young Drew Sharp was murdered by ‘dead-eyed Opie’ Todd in Breaking Bad.” Next week can’t come fast enough.

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on July 11.