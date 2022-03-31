Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are ready to rekindle their co-star days— minus the spandex suits and stunt-doubles. The former Avengers actors are set to star in the new film Project Artemis, directed and executive produced by Ozark’s Jason Bateman, reports Deadline.

M uch of the plot details are still unknown, other than it taking place during the space race—NASA currently has an Artemis mission, so maybe there’s some connection through that. The screenplay is written by Rose Gilroy (The Edge Of Sleep), with Johansson producing alongside. Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn by way of their production company These Pictures. Bateman is set to produce under his Aggregate Films banner.

Following CODA’s Best Picture win at the Oscars, Apple has grabbed Project Artemis in a deal that’s reportedly worth $100M+ . CODA’s win at the Academy Awards marked a huge moment for the studio, as it became the first streaming giant to win Best Picture. They might see some more Oscars buzz with this year’s Martin Scorsese film Killer’s Of The Flower Moon, a crime-thriller starring Leonardo DiC aprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons.

Project Artemis marks a return for co-stars Evans and Johansson working together. The pair first acted alongside one another in the 2004 teen SAT heist film The Perfect Score, before being rom-com leads in 2007's The Nanny Diaries. Of course, many remember them as superhero pals throughout the MCU as Captain America and Black Widow.



We almost had another reunion between the two actors in the romance adventure flick Ghosted, before Johansson was replaced with Ana de Armas due to scheduling conflicts.

The Marriage Story actress is next set to star in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and she’ll be in Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio’s Bride. You can catch Evans soon as the voice of the titular space cadet in Disney Plus’ Lightyear.