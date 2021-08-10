Two-time Oscar nominee and triple threat John Lithgow has joined the ensemble cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, taking on the role of a prosecutor in the crime drama. That’s right, he’s gonna get to go off on some fellow white men (in this case, played by Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons) for their heinous crimes.

Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and De Niro lead the Western epic about the “Reign Of Terror” in the Osage Nation, in which dozens of wealthy members of the Indigenous community were targeted in a series of murders for their oil holdings. It will also explore the early origins of the FBI, which investigated the murders.

Other members on the increasingly robust cast include Tantoo Cardinal, Scott Shepherd, Brendan Fraser, Pat Healy, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, and Louis Cancelmi. Indigenous cast members brought onto Killers Of The Flower Moon so far include Cardinal, Gladstone, Nathaniel Arcand, Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Tatanka Means, and Jillian Dion. Cardinal will play Lizzie Q, the mother of Mollie Burkhart (Gladstone) with Myers, Collins, and Dion playing her three sisters, Anna, Reta, and Minnie. Ernest Burkhart, played by DiCaprio, marries Mollie after encouragement from his uncle, William Hale (De Niro), in his plot to inherit numerous oil headrights following their mysterious murders. Scorsese’s telling of the events is based on David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Lithgow has nearly done it all: performed in numerous Broadway musicals, television shows, award-winning films. He’s released three albums and written 13 books, but has yet to make an appearance in a Scorsese film. Lithgow is currently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series Perry Mason. He’s also known for his work in Bombshell, Terms Of Endearment, and The World According To Garp. His television highlights include Dexter, The Crown, and 3rd Rock From The Sun. Lithgow also voiced Lord Farquaad in Shrek, what a legend.