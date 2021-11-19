Scarlett Johans son was honored with an American Cinematheque Award on Thursday night, and many outlets on the red carpet took the opportunity to ask the actor about suing Disney earlier this year. D espite some of the backlash she received for the decision, Johansson still firmly stands by it.



Advertisement

“I feel very fortunate that I was able to stand up for what was right,” she told USA Today. “In the end, I’m really thankful that no one else will ever have to deal with that, and so that feels good to me … It feels like some progress.”

She also spoke about the suit with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing.”

Johansson added, “In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood.”

In the lawsuit, Johans son claimed that Disney broke their contract with her by simultaneously streaming Black Widow on Disney+ and releasing it in theaters, causing the actor to lose out on millions from box office bonuses. (She reportedly got $40 million in a settlement.)

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

However, things between Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and the actor seem to be resolved. While giving a speech praising Johansson’s talents, he revealed that they’re currently working on a “top secret Marvel S tudios project,” as reported by Deadline.



Feige says the upcoming project has nothing to do with her Marvel character, Black Widow. He didn’t reveal much—given how it’s a secret—but he did say that, whatever it is, Johansson will also produce it.

