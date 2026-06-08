Scary Movie and other scary movies have the power over the box office

Blowing a cloud of weed smoke over the weekend box office and asking the proverbial question of our time (Wazzuup?), the Wayans brothers—well, for four of them at least—returned to the top of the box office for the first time since 2004’s White Chicks. Scoring $55 million in 3,490 theaters, Scary Movie, a “rebootquel” of the Wayans’ 2000 smash-hit, made more in its opening weekend than Scary Movie 5 made in its entire run. It would have been a landmark “Comedy Is Back” moment had The Devil Wears Prada 2 not opened to $76 million last month. Considering it enjoyed one of the biggest openings since Barbie 2023, it’s perhaps a sign that audiences are ready to laugh again—even if it’s at a low-rent spoof with a less-than-stellar laugh-to-groan ratio. The mission to normalize the dehumanization of people with disabilities has been so successful that no one even noticed they brought Doofy back, because Scary Movie has made $105 million worldwide, per Comscore.

The Hollywood overhaul that’s fueled this year’s show business rebound can be felt throughout the top 10. Would-be blockbusters, like Masters Of The Universe, underperformed, as original works from YouTubers continued to refute conventional wisdom that only I.P. Gen Xers recognize can succeed. Masters, a reboot of the He-Man action figures from the ’80s, could only entice so many nostalgic elder Millennials and landed with $29 million domestically and a worldwide cume of $54 million. To say nothing of the continued disappointment of Star Wars.

Skeletor just doesn’t scare people like a dancing Ghostface these days, but you know what does? YouTubers. The Kane Parsons-directed Backrooms dipped hard in its second week (68 percent)—and how could it not with that ending—but with another $50 million added to its $212 million worldwide total, no one’s disappearing into an endless labyrinth of fluorescent lights and mustard colored carpeting over it. Especially considering it’s now the biggest A24 movie ever, surpassing Marty Supreme‘s $191 million take. Backrooms‘ box-office buddy, Obsession, directed by fellow YouTuber Curry Barker, continued to hold strong, dipping only 7 percent, and wishcasting another $43 million to its $224 million total. Finally, rounding out the top five was another YouTube-related success story: The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act, the feature-length finale of the YouTube series, brought in $26 million. Digital Circus‘ first theatrical play combines episode 8 of the YouTube series with an hour-long episode nine.

But while it’s nice to see original movies and new filmmakers gain a foothold with audiences, we should also note that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become the first movie of 2026 to make a billion dollars. Michael, which has made a staggering $888 million so far and landed at number 7 this week, will probably be the second. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian And Grogu, which landed at number six this week, is on pace to underperform Solo, which would make the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars ever. This is the way?

Here’s the full top 10: