Apple TV+ is officially warming up for a second season of Schmigadoon! The offbeat musical comedy series, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael Key, wrapped up its first season last August.

Co-created by Ken Daurio and showrunner Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! follows a pair of New York doctors—Melissa Gimble (Strong) and Josh Skinner (Key)—who embark on a backpacking trip to restore their relationship after a rough patch. Instead, they find themselves trapped in the town of Schmigadoon, a mysteriously cheery community set in the world of ‘40s and ‘50s musicals like Oklahoma! and (must it even be said?) Brigadoon.

Strong’s former Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Andrew Singer, Robert Luketic and Micah Frank. Strong and Caroline Maroney have production credits as well.

During the first season of the series, Melissa and Josh discover they can only leave Schmigadoon if they find true love, whether with each other or someone else in the town. Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit round out the cast as the various residents of Schmigadoon.

Two new faces will also join the cast next season: Titus s Burgess and Patrick Page. Character details for both the actors have yet to be revealed, but based on his star-making Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt role, Burgess feels like a natural choice for the musical world of Schmigadoon!

The second season has not received an official premiere date as of yet, but per Variety, will follow Josh and Melissa as they explore Schmicago, another musical town set in the world of ‘60s and ‘70s musicals. Hopes have officially been raised sky high for a Cecily Strong rendition of “All That Jazz.”

