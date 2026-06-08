Finally, a live-action Scooby-Doo is a live-action dog

Netflix shared the first look at the titular dog in its new Scooby-Doo: Origins series.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 8, 2026 | 10:36am
Images courtesy of Netflix
News News Scooby-Doo: Origins
Finally, a live-action Scooby-Doo is a live-action dog

Sometimes, movies and studios are fast-and-loose with what they call “live action.” Can 2019’s The Lion King or even 2016’s The Jungle Book really be considered live-action given that they were mostly composed of CGI animals? What about 2002’s live-action Scooby-Doo, which had a computer generated Great Dane beside its other four human protagonists? Wherever you fall on this issue, the new live-action Scooby-Doo will not be part of it (at least, as far as we know now). Netflix shared a new look from its Scooby-Doo: Origins series this morning, writing that, for the first time, Scooby will be portrayed by a real dog. (A real talking dog? We’ll see.) Netflix also shared a brief clip of the dog that’s soon to be a household name in action. 

The official logline for the series reads: 

A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets. 

Beyond the dog, this take on Scooby-Doo will star Mckenna Grace as Daphne, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred, and Paul Walter Houser in an undisclosed role, which we assume would either be the burgeoning voice of Scooby or anywhere from one to thirty masked monsters. The series premieres next year. 

 
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