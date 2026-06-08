Finally, a live-action Scooby-Doo is a live-action dog Netflix shared the first look at the titular dog in its new Scooby-Doo: Origins series.

Sometimes, movies and studios are fast-and-loose with what they call “live action.” Can 2019’s The Lion King or even 2016’s The Jungle Book really be considered live-action given that they were mostly composed of CGI animals? What about 2002’s live-action Scooby-Doo, which had a computer generated Great Dane beside its other four human protagonists? Wherever you fall on this issue, the new live-action Scooby-Doo will not be part of it (at least, as far as we know now). Netflix shared a new look from its Scooby-Doo: Origins series this morning, writing that, for the first time, Scooby will be portrayed by a real dog. (A real talking dog? We’ll see.) Netflix also shared a brief clip of the dog that’s soon to be a household name in action.