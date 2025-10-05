Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gets rare physical release

Last year, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off co-creator Bryan Lee O’Malley left some fans disappointed when he shared that the Netflix anime series would not get a second season. But he and the other co-creator, BenDavid Grabinski, now stand to make some of those same fans very happy. On Friday, the writers shared on social media that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will soon be available on Blu-Ray, becoming one of the few Netflix originals to make it off the streamer and onto some kind of reflective disc.

“BenDavid and I recorded commentaries for every episode, thanks to the great Dean Hurley @hubleyworldwide for hosting us and recording us,” O’Malley wrote on Instagram, thanking the cast and crew “and all the fans who kept asking for it. I’m so glad we get to take this home with us now.” Grabinski also shared the news to his X/Twitter account. The Blu-Ray will be available on December 2, according to their posts.

There have only been a handful of Netflix originals to get a physical release. In 2024, Wednesday made it onto Blu-Ray, joining the first two seasons of Stranger Things and other shows like Cobra Kai, Orange Is The New Black, and the first couple seasons of Bojack Horseman. The streamer has also released some of its more award-grabbing films on physical media, like Roma and Marriage Story, but they’ve been rather few and far between.