Scott Pilgrim creator confirms there won't be a season two of Netflix anime Bryan Lee O'Malley shared on social media that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was a one and done.

Fans of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels and Edgar Wright’s 2010 film adaptation were delighted by the prospect of a third version of the beloved series, the Netflix anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. So delighted, in fact, that many of those fans hoped that the show might go beyond the scope of the movie and continue the story of Scott, Ramona, Sex Bob-omb, and the whole gang. Unfortunately, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley just dashed those hopes.

“It’s been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment [writer/producer BenDavid Grabinski] sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle,” O’Malley posted on Twitter/X yesterday. “Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was particularly notable because the entire cast of Wright’s film returned to voice the characters they played in the movie—including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, and, y’know, all the rest of them. The A.V. Club‘s William Hughes gave the Netflix series a B+, writing in his review that Takes Off is a Scott Pilgrim adaptation “in only the loosest of senses… Dropping the deliberately video game-inspired structure of the original story, it transforms into something a bit more suited to episodic television, taking on the pacing of a sort of bizarro detective show.” While the show won’t be continuing for a second season, we’ll at least always have those eight episodes to enjoy (at least until Netflix disappears the season for a tax write-off or the heat-death of the universe—whichever comes first).