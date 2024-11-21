Scream 7 eyes Isabel May as Sidney Prescott's daughter The 1883 star is primed to join Neve Campbell in the next installment of the beloved horror franchise.

It’s about time Scream ushered in a new generation of stars. Wait—sorry—we’re getting word that Scream already did usher in a new generation of stars and then fired and/or pushed them out. So now Scream is going to usher in a new new generation of stars, and in typical legacyquel fashion, this new generation is directly related to the old generation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabel May (of the Yellowstone spin-offs 1883 and 1923) is in talks to star in the upcoming Scream 7 as Sidney Prescott’s daughter.

This move was only made possible by the return of Neve Campbell, which in turn was only made possible by the departure of Jenna Ortega and the forcible departure of Melissa Barrera. Facing the franchise falling apart, Spyglass Entertainment decided to get back to Scream basics by capitulating to Campbell’s salary requests and bringing in Kevin Williamson (who wrote the screenplays for the first and fourth Scream entries) to direct. So now Scream will once again be about Sidney Prescott (and her daughter, apparently), rather than relegating her to a supporting role.

With the focus back on the OG Scream crew, you may naturally be wondering: what about Gale Weathers? As of September, Courteney Cox told Variety that she was “not officially signed on” and wasn’t sure when or if that decision would be made: “They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.” However, she praised the decision to put Williamson at the helm, telling the outlet, “You can’t get better than that choice. It’s going to be fun.” And hey, since the band is getting back together, why not recruit David Arquette, too? Cox said she “[understands] the reasons” the franchise killed him off in the fifth installment, “but whoa! Talk about a missed character,” she said. “Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out.” Scream 7 is currently set to premiere on February 27, 2026.