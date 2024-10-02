Beleaguered Scream 7 scares up proof of life, release date What's your favorite scary movie? Don't answer yet because Scream 7 is still more than a year away

When it’s not firing cast members, pissing off its legacy stars, or losing directors, the Scream reboots make a pretty good chunk of change. Nevertheless, controversies have continued since Scream 6 became the third highest-grossing entry in the franchise. From the money disputes with Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera’s firing to Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon’s exit from the “nightmare” project, Scream 7 sounded like it was going to be extra meta, exploring how a simple slasher sequel turned into a Hollywood fiasco. But, offering proof of life for the film, Variety reports that Scream 7, god willing, is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026, giving Ghostface more than a year to get his act together.

In some ways, it worked out. Without Barrera or Jenna Ortega, the de facto new series leads, producers found the money to pay Campbell “respectfully” to reprise Syndey Prescott’s role. This should finally give fans the proper Sydney movie they’ve been deprived of because the last two movies pushed her into glorified guest star positions. The studio also turned to Kevin Williamson to direct. Despite having written three Scream movies, and for our money, the three best Scream movies (Scream, Scream 2, and Scream IV), this is the first time the studio has given him a turn in the puffy directing pants. It’s an idea that the studio has ignored for nearly 30 years, which coincidentally is roughly how long it’s been since Williamson directed. His first and only feature, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, came out in 1999.