We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After six Scream movies and over twenty-five years, the question isn’t so much “Do you like scary movies?” as it is “Are you ready for another one?” The next installment in the self-referential slasher franchise takes Ghostface and his teen foes to New York City, where every bodega can become a battlefield.

In a new trailer, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) are in a new city but facing the exact same problem: a mysterious masked murderer tracking their every move. They’ve dealt with copycats before, but when a real threat returns, separating an innocuous Halloween costume from a killer ready to pounce makes a difficult task on a crowded evening subway.

Scream VI | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Luckily, the sister duo has Scream 4 veteran Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) and franchise staple Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox). “We share a certain history,” Kirby says to Gale and Sam with a knowing glance in one scene— they’ve all come toe to toe with Ghostface and lived to tell the tale.

Advertisement

However, the next film teases that not even veterans are safe. In one sequence, Gale has Ghostface’s knife at her throat, and appears to be thrown from a high balcony at one point. A s the film’s tagline threatens, this is unlike any other Ghostface.

Although Scream VI is notably Neve Campbell-free (she stepped away from the project after a salary dispute), Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are both back as Mindy and Chad; Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Liana Liberato also join the cast. With less than two months to go until the premiere, pray for Gale Weathers. It’s what Dewey would want!

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10, 2023.