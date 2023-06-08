Is there a casting decision, on the planet, that’s facing more scrutiny right now than the lead in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy? Gunn made waves last year when he announced, shortly after taking over DC Films, that the Superman film franchise would be parting ways with star Henry Cavill, as Gunn decided to reboot the series for a look at Clark Kent’s younger days. Now, after months of rumors, and a whole host of audition tapes, it sounds like Warner Bros. is finally ready to get some actors in the room to see how the outside-the-pants underwear actually fits.

This is per Deadline, which reports that screen tests have now been scheduled for the film, with actors David Corenswet (Pearl) , Tom Britt ney (Grantchester) , and Nicholas Hoult (Lots Of Stuff) all apparently reading for the part of the Big Blue Boy Scout. That last name is especially interesting in so far as previous rumors floated Hoult as a frontrunner for the film’s take on villainous industrialist/bald man Lex Luthor.

This same report—which, we can’t help but note is basically begging for one of Gunn’s usual “Chill the hell out please” Twitter responses—also suggests that the hunt for Lois Lane is on as well , with Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosn ahan, and Phoebe Dynevor all supposedly stepping up to test. The screen tests will supposedly take place two weeks from now. (DC Films has, of course, declined to comment on any of this.)

Superman: Legacy is a high-stakes endeavor even in the billion-dollar world of comic book movies; written and directed by Gunn, the film will, by its very nature, serve as a thesis on his tenure as the new co-head of Warner Bros.’ comic book movie empire—and an opportunity for critics and audiences to pass judgment on same. The film is currently scheduled for a July 2025 release.