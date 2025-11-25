Zach Braff administers 5 CCs of nostalgia with Scrubs reboot teaser

J.D. and Turk still can’t do this all on their own. Thankfully, they’ve got their old friends scrubbing in once again. Despite being down a showrunner, the Scrubs reboot is still riding the ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital for its February 2026 debut. Fifteen years after they said goodbye to their legion of patients, Zach Braff and Donald Faison have their stethoscopes at the ready for another season of Scrubs. To prove it, here’s the first teaser for the revival.

Here’s the synopsis from Disney:

J.D. and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.

Aside from Neil Flynn’s absence, the whole cast, including Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley, appears physically unchanged from their mid-2000s heyday. Still, they also have no trouble falling back into the familiar comedic rhythms of the show. Dr. Cox is still giving it to J.D. as Turk and Elliot follow the fun. The teaser also sets up the series’ premise. J.D. is “back, baby,” to teach a new class of medical interns, and in the teaser, he comes face-to-face with a new group of Zoomer medical professionals who have no idea who he is.

Scrubs returns on February 25, 2026, on ABC.