Zach Braff administers 5 CCs of nostalgia with Scrubs reboot teaser
Stand heroic, with your arms on your hips, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley, by watching the first teaser trailer for the Scrubs reboot.(Disney/Jeff Weddell)
J.D. and Turk still can’t do this all on their own. Thankfully, they’ve got their old friends scrubbing in once again. Despite being down a showrunner, the Scrubs reboot is still riding the ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital for its February 2026 debut. Fifteen years after they said goodbye to their legion of patients, Zach Braff and Donald Faison have their stethoscopes at the ready for another season of Scrubs. To prove it, here’s the first teaser for the revival.