Scrubs revival co-showrunner steps down mid-production

The Scrubs reboot has been diagnosed with “creative differences,” and it has already cost the show a co-showrunner. Per Deadline, due to said differences, Tim Hobert has stepped down as co-showrunner of the upcoming Scrubs revival on ABC. Thankfully, this medical facility was well-staffed with showrunners, and his former partner, Aseem Batra, has assumed full showrunning responsibilities on the upcoming season. Both Hobert and Batra are veterans of Sacred Heart Hospital, having served on the writing staff during the series’ initial run. Hobert wrote and produced the show between 2001 and 2006, and Batra arrived in 2006 as a writer and story editor. But like medicine and interns, times change. Let’s hope Batra can do it all on her own.

Production on the series began about a month ago, when the cast held its first table read and even took a photo together. Deadline reports that they’re about to start filming the third episode this week. The revival series brings back all of our favorites from Sacred Heart, including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes. However, we’re slightly concerned about Neil Flynn’s whereabouts. Creator Bill Lawrence is back in the mix, and Flynn did appear in four episodes of Shrinking, so where’s our beloved Janitor?

There’s not really much of an overarching plot with this upcoming reboot. The logline, according to Deadline, states that JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) will scrub together for “the first time in a longtime,” and while the medicine and interns have changed, “their bromance has stood the test of time.” ABC heard that and gave the show a direct-to-series order in July.

The series is expected to premiere on ABC sometime next year.