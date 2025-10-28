Scrubs revival co-showrunner steps down mid-production
The Scrubs revival is currently in production and, thankfully, it has two showrunners.Photo: NBC/Getty Images
The Scrubs reboot has been diagnosed with “creative differences,” and it has already cost the show a co-showrunner. Per Deadline, due to said differences, Tim Hobert has stepped down as co-showrunner of the upcoming Scrubs revival on ABC. Thankfully, this medical facility was well-staffed with showrunners, and his former partner, Aseem Batra, has assumed full showrunning responsibilities on the upcoming season. Both Hobert and Batra are veterans of Sacred Heart Hospital, having served on the writing staff during the series’ initial run. Hobert wrote and produced the show between 2001 and 2006, and Batra arrived in 2006 as a writer and story editor. But like medicine and interns, times change. Let’s hope Batra can do it all on her own.