Anne Rice's Talamasca is here to observe all those other vampires and witches on AMC
The new series, part of the Anne Rice universe, debuted its first teaser and premiere date at San Diego Comic-Con.All images courtesy of AMC
AMC’s Anne Rice universe is expanding, and it looks like Talamasca might just be the thing that unites all the vampires, witches, and demons we’ve seen spring up on the premium cable channel over the past few years. At San Diego Comic-Con today, the network finally started teasing Anne Rice’s Talamasca in earnest after first announcing the series was in development at the 2024 TCA panel. Today’s panel confirmed that Eric Bogosian will reprise his role as Daniel Molloy—the journalist to whom Louis de Pointe de Lac tells his story in Interview With The Vampire—in at least one episode of the new series.