Anne Rice's Talamasca is here to observe all those other vampires and witches on AMC

AMC’s Anne Rice universe is expanding, and it looks like Talamasca might just be the thing that unites all the vampires, witches, and demons we’ve seen spring up on the premium cable channel over the past few years. At San Diego Comic-Con today, the network finally started teasing Anne Rice’s Talamasca in earnest after first announcing the series was in development at the 2024 TCA panel. Today’s panel confirmed that Eric Bogosian will reprise his role as Daniel Molloy—the journalist to whom Louis de Pointe de Lac tells his story in Interview With The Vampire—in at least one episode of the new series.

Anne Rice’s The Talamasca: The Secret Order also got its first teaser trailer, which introduces the Talamasca as a sort of an extra-governmental watchdog group for all the aforementioned vampires, witches, and demons. This probably isn’t news to fans of Rice’s novels, but for any of the newer recruits, we get a pretty decent summary: the Talamasca protects the equilibrium of society, and new recruit Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on a mission to collect information and to stay unseen. If nothing else, the teaser really drills the Talamasca’s motto: “We watch, and we’re always there.”

The series also shared a few first look photos at the rest of the cast, which includes William Fitchner, Elizabeth McGovern, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Jason Schwartzman. You can check those out below. Anne Rice’s Talamasca premieres on AMC on October 26 at 9 pm ET/PT.