Ozzy Osbourne scores first trailer for Peacemaker season two

After his cameo in Superman, John Cena’s Peacemaker is ready to take center stage. At San Diego Comic-Con today, the wrestler-turned-actor took the stage in costume to sit for a panel about the show. And as the trailer for season two, released alongside the panel, depicts, Chris Smith (aka Peacemaker) wants things to be different than how they were in season one, all the way back in 2022.

“I don’t wanna be a joke anymore,” the character intones in voiceover as clips role of Peacemaker riding a motorcycle and Chris nuzzling a bald eagle roll. “I wanna be a real hero.” “You wear a clown costume. You go out and beat up people,” responds Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt. But Peacemaker’s not the only one thinking about the past—it seems like Rick Flag Sr. wants to avenge his son’s death after his end at Peacemaker’s hands in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Also, there are portals to parallel worlds, of course.

At the panel in San Diego, Gunn confirmed (via Total Film) that season two of Peacemaker picks up about one month after the events of Superman, and that we can expect Guy Gardener and Hawkgirl in the first episode. And while Gunn did confirm that there would have “a lot more modern bands” than the glam metal-centric soundtrack for season one. That said, Ozzy Osbourne does score the trailer released today, and Total Film reports that his music will also feature in the season.

Peacemaker season two adds Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows to its returning cast of John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. Season two premieres on HBO Max on August 21 at 9 pm ET.