A new cut of Predator: Killer Of Killers comes to Hulu tonight

Ahead of November release of Predator: Badlands, a new cut of Dan Trachtenberg’s last Predator flick will debut on Hulu. At the stage in Hall H this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con, Trachtenberg shared that a new cut of Predator: Killer Of Killers—the animated Predator movie that debuted in June—will hit Hulu tonight, bringing back a handful of characters from earlier parts of the franchise.

The primary thing that’s different from the previous cut on the streamer seems to be a new epilogue. Those in attendance this afternoon got a look at the epilogue, which Deadline reports includes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch from the 1987 original film, Danny Glover’s Lieutenant Mike Harrigan from the 1990 sequel, and Amber Midhunter’s Naru, which led the 2022 film Prey, which also debuted on Hulu. The outlet reports that Trachenberg told the crowd he got clearance to use Schwarzenegger’s likeness over breakfast and to make it canon that Dutch is still floating around out there. (So if or when there are more animated Predator movies, it sounds like there’s a good chance that Dutch will be part of them.)

Predator: Badlands premieres in theaters on November 7, making it the first Predator film to get a theatrical release since 2018’s The Predator. Badlands stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (who tackle an android and Predator in exile, respectively) and is helmed by Trachenberg, his third entry into the franchise after Prey and Killer Of Killers.