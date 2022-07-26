Two big misses by Marvel

In comparison to virtually every other studio, Marvel delivered what Comic-Con attendees wanted and then some: updates on their next few films, including the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and a road map to the MCU’s next big crossover. In fact, the studio was so detailed with its announcements that what it excluded was more conspicuous as a result. Specifically, even panel-whisperer Ash Crossan couldn’t get Kevin Feige to delve into Fantastic Four. An obvious and inevitable addition to the existing tapestry of Marvel superhero stories, that property has already generated rumors that Steven Spielberg would direct a Fantastic Four film.

Feige also wouldn’t explain when and/or how X-Men might make an appearance—on the big screenor on TV—now that Marvel and Fox both fall under the same corporate umbrella. Given the fact that the studio’s TV slate has introduced, or at least strongly hinted at, mutants as a part of the MCU—via the exceptional Ms. Marvel—and Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness featured an alternate-reality team of heroes that included Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, the table is set for the X-Men to start saving lives. It was strange that neither of these blue-chip franchises came up.