After investigating the secrets of the Declaration O f Independence and the contents of John Wilkes Booth’s diary, National Treasure: Edge Of Mystery is taking viewers to Texas. Perhaps, succeeding where Pee-Wee Herman failed, the cast and crew of the Disney+ National Treasure show said they’re setting the action around the Alamo. Finally, a chance to figure out what’s going on with that basement.

Though not on hand for the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Catherine Zeta- Jones said via video dispatch that she “loved the original series” and that the new series has that “historical National Treasure vibe.” It was clear to everyone in the room that the Oscar-winner deserved another Oscar for the performance of “person who has seen National Treasure: Book Of Secrets.” Nevertheless, she’s blonde in the clips, and we’ll take whatever Zeta- Jones we can get.

But National Treasure: Edge Of Mystery focuses mostly on Jess Morale s, played by Lisette Olivera. A DREAMer studying for her citizenship exam, Jess finds herself on a National Treasure adventure, investigating the most Disney of plot points: her family’s mysterious past. It wouldn’t be Disney if there wasn’t an ancient bloodline that holds the secret to whatever.

Of course, going on a National Treasure adventure is probably easier than immigrating to America, so Jess takes the easy route to her goal of [sigh] becoming an FBI agent. It’s so badass to give a DREAMer a chance to join American law enforcement, historically a very welcoming presence for undocumented people.

As for why this is a TV show and not a third movie, series co-creator and co-showrunner Cormac Wibberle y said that they had “10 hours of story to tell.” His partner Marianne Wibberle y clarified that they “always wanted to do a TV series.” And Nicolas Cage, the tar of the first two movies and who is noticeably absent here, told GQ earlier this year, “The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years. Why not?’... Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went.”

Cage was the elephant in a room that could easily accommodate an elephant. But his name didn’t come up, as if all involved were contractually obligated not to mention that Nicolas Cage was in the National Treasure movies.

“Will we see Nicolas Cage? ” asked one fan during the Q & A.

“We wanted him,” answered Marianne Wibberle y, “but he was very busy.” Congratulations to the Disney Corporation on becoming the first studio Nic Cage has ever said no to.

As for the connection to the original National Treasure, well, guess who’s back: Justin Bartha! Yup, everyone’s favorite member of the Wolf Pack is reprising the role of Riley Poole. And so is Harvey Keitel as Liam Sadusky. Star Jake Austin Walker says there are some real surprises for fans of the Sadusky family.