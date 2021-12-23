Look, 2021 pretty much sucked. The pandemic continued unabated, despite a couple of revolutionary and life-saving vaccines being available to anyone in the United States. December offered very little relief, as a far more infectious, though, perhaps less deadly, variant tore through the U.S., driving up hospitalizations. It’s something of a trend lately; every year is worse than the last. We get it: Pessimism is such an inviting salve in these trying times.

Advertisement

It can be very easy to get bogged down in the depressing state of affairs. The pandemic is a hydra, in that way, cut off one head, and another one grows in its place. But not all was bad this year. For instance, one Jennifer Coolidge delivered a knockout performance as the hopelessly self-absorbed Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus.

And this Christmas, the only good thing about 2021 (Jennifer Coolidge, who is the only good thing about every year), has bestowed upon us yet another gift: a slightly blitz(en)ed reading of Twas The Night Before Christmas. We are not worthy.

As expected, this isn’t your everyday reading of the tale. Coolidge brings her boozy energy—and probably some actual booze—to the proceedings. There have been plenty of celebrity readings of the poem, Simon Cowell, Bob Dylan, Stephen Fry, and, unfortunately, Charlie Rose. But none bring that certain joie de vivre that Coolidge brings to it. Who else but her would kick things off by saying, “My great-grandfather used to read this to me when I was a little child on Christmas E ve. Now he’s dead.”

So with that, we hope these tidings of good cheer courtesy of Stifler’s mom find you well, that you’re staying safe this holiday season (and getting vaccinated and boosted to keep those around you safe), and that you have a happy holiday season.

[via Uproxx]