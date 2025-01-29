Pete Davidson and Bill Murray flub a hit on Jennifer Coolidge's family in Riff Raff trailer This ensemble is one for the books.

We may not see Jennifer Coolidge looking like Peppa Pig and contemplating a murder in the next season of The White Lotus, but director Dito Montiel’s Riff Raff is shaping up to be the next best thing. The Emmy-winning actor has her best Peppa Pig couture on as she confronts Leftie (Bill Murray) and Lonnie (Pete Davidson), two incompetent but deadly gangsters who’ve come to murder her family.

If someone accidentally recorded the trailer for a classic gangster movie over one about a dysfunctional family, this clip would be the result. It’s also one of the most fun ensembles this writer has seen in a minute. In addition to Coolidge, Murray, and Davidson, Riff Raff also stars Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Miles J. Harvey, Emanuela Postacchini, and Michael Angelo Corvino.



There are a lot of characters to keep track of here, so here’s the film’s official synopsis as an assist:

Vincent (Harris) is an ex-criminal who more than anything, just wants a normal, peaceful life. He and his wife Sandy (Union) have built a loving family with their son DJ (Harvey) and are spending the winter break in a cabin before he goes off to college. Chaos ensues when Vincent’s disowned son Rocco (Pullman), his girlfriend Marina (Postacchini) and Vincent’s ex-wife Ruth (Coolidge) abruptly show up to spoil the festivities with an ominous warning: the famed gangsters Leftie (Murray) and Lonnie (Davidson) are coming for them. Related Content Hurray For The Riff Raff's Life On Earth struggles to outshine its predecessor

Waxahatchee, Bedouine, Hurray For The Riff Raff team for predictably gorgeous cover of Big Star's "Thirteen"

If all of that isn’t enough to sell you, at one point Jennifer Cooldge perfectly delivers the line, “I’d sell my left tit for an Advil and a cup of coffee.” If nothing else, give that casting director an award.

Riff Raff premieres February 28 in theaters.