What we know, now: Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen are joining the Backstreet Boys holiday Christmas specials. What the greatest minds still have yet to predict: will Seth Rogen be on a Segway?

The announcement comes via Variety, which reports that Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka will also make appearances on “A Very Backstreet Holiday.” The special is set to air live on ABC on December 14, at 8 P.M. E.T.

Rogen will serve as the special’s narrator, although the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McClean says he hasn’t yet heard the actor’s spin on the role. The band first met Rogen back in 2013 when they made a special appearance at the end of Rogen’s film This Is The End— they linked up again to support Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity organization, which raises money for Alzheimer’s.

“I stayed in touch with Seth after we shot This Is the End,” McClean says. “We collectively — us and ABC-- have been reaching out to special guests and putting together our dream list to see who was available. Seth was into it!”

“I think the Backstreet Boys bring a very nostalgic feeling from a particular time in their lives that are so special to them and important,” Carter tells Variety of the group. As Carter puts it, that throwback vibe melds seamlessly with some of the holiday season’s most time-honored classics.

“Everyone in the world knows a lot of Christmas songs, they’ve grown up with them and they celebrate the holidays together,” Carter shares. “They’re just a part of people’s lives so we’re just happy to have a little part of that.”

