After whatever happened with those GameStop stocks in January 2021 sent Hollywood scrambling to document the story, one of the previously-announced films about the financial upset is finally coming together. MGM previously nabbed the rights to the book The Antisocial Network, which had yet to be written at the time, and it was confirmed in April that Craig Gillespie would be directing the feature, titled Dumb Money.



Now, as reported by Variety, the film is set to star Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson. Character details have yet to be shared, but the story will be focused on the Redditors who encouraged r/WallStreetBets users to inflate the value of GameStop’s stock.

Rogen and Stan recently worked with Gillespie on several episodes of Pam & Tommy; the latter is currently Emmy-nominated for his role in the Hulu limited series. Dumb Money will mark Stan’s third collaboration with the director, after he previously appeared in I, Tonya. The actor recently completed two films for A24, Sharper and A Different Man.

Besides Pam & Tommy, Rogen recently appeared in Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers. Next up, he’ll also be seen alongside Dano in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

Dano earned acclaim earlier this year for his performance as the Riddler in The Batman. Besides The Fabelmans, he’s a voice actor in the upcoming AMC+ animated series Pantheon. It was also recently announced that he joined the cast of Prime Video’s forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Davidson was last seen in the A24 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. He is one of the many recent departures from Saturday Night Live, and it was just announced that Joe Pesci joined the cast of his semi-autobiographical series Bupkis.

The Antisocial Network author Ben Mezrich also penned The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, which was turned into The Social Network. Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum adapted the screenplay for Dumb Money. Fingers crossed that they’ll be able to explain the stock market in a concise and accessible way!

It was previously announced that the Winklevoss twins were set to be producers on the film; it is unclear if they are still attached to the project. Dumb Money is set to go into production this month. Your move, Netflix movie starring Noah Centineo!