Apple TV+’s new sci-fi/horror/drama/thriller series Severance came at a perfect time, with many Americans reconsidering their jobs and the crushing misery that every job inevitably turns into, as the series offered a chilling glimpse into a world where people take desperate measures in order to make their work life more tolerable… even if it comes at the expense of, you know, life. Now, ahead of the show’s season finale this Friday, Apple has announced that it has renewed Severance for another season of ominous workplace shenanigans.

Advertisement

Apple shared the news in a press release, with director and executive producer Ben Stiller saying that he first read the pilot script written by creator Dan Erickson five years ago and that he has always conceived of the show as a “multi-season story.” (No word on how many seasons, exactly, but it’s definitely a buzzy show and Apple will most likely want to keep it around if it can hold onto the season one buzz once season two rolls around.)

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark, an employee of intentionally meaningless-sounding macro data refining team at the worryingly sterile offices of a company called Lumon Industries. Mark and his colleagues on the MDR team, played by John Turturro, Zach Cherry, and Britt Lower, have all undergone the eponymous “severance” procedure, wherein the undergo surgery to have their memories of their home life and work life completely—ahem—severed, so they have no idea of what they do at home while they’re at work, and no idea of what goes on at work while at home. A good deal on one side, and a spooky terrible idea on the other!

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said in another statement that the streaming service is “excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”